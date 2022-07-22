CN2 Newscast – First Organ Transplant in Tri-County, Church Springs Back After Arson, New Program in Pathways Opens

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Finding a place to get an organ transplant is no easy task, but MUSC Health Lancaster is changing that here in the Tri-county.

A church hit by an arsonist is now preparing to host its first major event.

No sad story, a ministry that helps people that are affected by HIV has moved into the Pathway Community Center.

Plus, in CN2 Sport Reporter Jeremy Wynder catches up with area coach legend Jimmy “Moose” Wallace to discuss the impact of youth football and the men who coach it.

We have those stories and more!