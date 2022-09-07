CN2 Newscast – City of RH Files Official Complaint, Fort Mill Hospital Opens and Prayer Response

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A move, this time by the City of Rock Hill regarding the ongoing saga with the Panthers Property – an official complaint filed in a Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

The day has finally arrived. The Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill Hospital is now open for business. Our cameras were there as the doors open for the first time.

And, in CN2 Sports we are there as Winthrop is taking on one of the nation’s best teams while one of the best football players to come out of Rock Hill is preparing to make his NFL regular season debut.

We have those stories and more.