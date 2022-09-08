Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill Opens to Serve Community

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The day has finally arrived. The Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill Hospital is now open for business.

The journey to get here started in 1999 when the idea of a hospital in northern York County was first talked about because of the area’s increasing population.

Then came more than a decade of legal battles on which medical center would be able to build in Fort Mill.

Once Piedmont got the Certificate of Need the design process began and then COVID, where work took place over zoom meetings during the pandemic followed by supply chain issues to get the actual hospital built.

All of that in the past as the Piedmont Fort Mill Hospital looks to the future, a building that includes 100 beds, an ER, Women’s Services an ICU and more.

In fact the first surgery took place on Wednesday, September 7th.

