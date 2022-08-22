CN2 Newscast – Active Shooter Training for Police, Comporium Museum Opens, Lancaster’s New Chief

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office has been using the former Finley Road Elementary School in Rock Hill to train for various scenarios on how to respond to an active shooter.

One unique feature in Old Town Rock Hill is the Comporium Telephone Museum, it was closed for renovations and the closure lasted longer than expected because of Covid, but now you can enjoy it once again.

Plus… later in CN2 Sports, we have all the best plays from an exciting first week of high school football. We take a look at the teams that have made strong statements to start the year.