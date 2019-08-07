CN2 Newscast 8/7/19

In the video above, you’ll get all your latest Tri-County news and entertainment. In tonight’s news we’re bringing you a story about substitute teachers in Lancaster County receiving active shooter training, National Purple Heart Day, Camp Cherokee and a cycling initiative called Petal Forward started by Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys.
Top Story
No More Hemp: Attorney General Says Hemp Flower Must Go
A warning tonight from South Carolina's Attorney General. Stores across York County have just one more day to keep hemp flower on their shelves....