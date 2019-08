The YMCA Camp Cherokee at Kings Mountain State Park in Blacksburg, SC is a camp so many kids this summer will never forget. The now resident camp director Will Gilmore has been attending Camp Cherokee for 21 years. He says it’s a summer camp where kids can develop new skills, gain independence and make new friendships.

In the video above, CN2’s Laurabree Monday speaks with Gilmore and young campers to learn about their experiences at summer camp.