CN2 Newscast 8-4-2021

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 News) – It’s now day three of the investigation into the death of a 63 y/o Fairfield County woman who was found dead on the side of the road in Chester County. Tonight, two suspects – charged with the murder of Linda Robinson – have been arrested. Plus, The York School District Superintendent talks about what to expect in the coming school year. And, Lancaster County’s “National Night Out” celebration. All that and more on our latest newscast!