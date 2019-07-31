Our newscast is full with sad news today. Funerals, fires and deaths. But we also have some positive stories to share like the South Carolina High School League media talks and ways you can help children in need. In the video above, we have all your latest Tri-County news and entertainment.
Top Story
York County Accident Kills Three, Two Teenagers
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Three people lost their lives on McConnell's Highway on Saturday night. South Carolina Highway Patrol says Wesley Blain, 29,...