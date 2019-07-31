Employees and customers were evacuated at a barbecue restaurant in Indian Land this Wednesday after a fire broke out on the roof, according to investigators.
Thankfully, the system inside the restaurant designed to put out any flames did its job.
In the video above, CN2’s Sarah Obeid tells us more about the blaze and what caused it.
Fire, Smoke Damage Shut Down Indian Land Restaurant Temporarily
Employees and customers were evacuated at a barbecue restaurant in Indian Land this Wednesday after a fire broke out on the roof, according to investigators.