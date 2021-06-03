CN2 Newscast 6-3-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – After 14 Years York Technical College President, Dr. Greg Rutherford, is retiring. Plus, Lancaster County leaders and Duke Energy gathering for the Springs Park Boat Landing ribbon cutting. Also, we’re sharing a message from Dr. Lessile’s son , Jeff, about how he and the team at Riverview plan to continue his father’s legacy of helping people.
Top Story
Family Continues Dr. Robert Lesslie’s Medical Mission
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) - Dr. Robert Lesslie's son, Jeff Lesslie released a message in a video sharing with the community the mission...
