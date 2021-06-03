CN2 Newscast 6-3-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – After 14 Years York Technical College President, Dr. Greg Rutherford, is retiring. Plus, Lancaster County leaders and Duke Energy gathering for the Springs Park Boat Landing ribbon cutting. Also, we’re sharing a message from Dr. Lessile’s son , Jeff, about how he and the team at Riverview plan to continue his father’s legacy of helping people.

Previous articleCN2 Sports 6-3-2021
Next articleAfter 14 Years Serving as York Technical College’s President Dr. Greg Rutherford is Retiring and Being Honored for His Work

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR