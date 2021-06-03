After 14 Years Serving as York Technical College’s President Dr. Greg Rutherford is Retiring and Being Honored for His Work

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After 14 years of serving as York Technical College’s President, Dr. Greg Rutherford, is retiring. Before he goes he’s being presented a South Carolina resolution for his commitment to the school and the community.

A legacy is being left behind at York Technical College as the school’s President, Dr. Greg Rutherford, retires this summer.

Dr. Rutherford attributes his success to the community who he says allowed him to be himself at York Technical College. State leaders saying although he’s faced many obstacles throughout his tenure, he was still able to leave York Tech in a better place than he found it.

“I was able to focus on what matters most, and that is student success. Not shining smoking mirrors, kind of showing off, but actually improving the success and students in their classes and improving the number of students that graduate,” says Dr. Rutherford.

A product of the technical school system himself, Dr. Rutherford sharing he never imagined he’d be able to accomplish so much in his career. South Carolina Senator Mike Fanning sharing his connection to York Tech. He says after the Springs Mills closed in the early 2000’s his wife attended York Tech under Dr. Rutherford — moving her career forward. He says Dr. Rutherford has been able to accomplish so much during his tenure and deserved a state resolution.

“Words can’t begin to describe why we want to honor this man. Coming in the with the worst circumstances and 15 years later turning it back over to York County, Chester County, Lancaster County, as the shining example of what a technical college can be,” says Senator Fanning.

Successes including raising graduation and award rates, improving the campus, and leaving the school debt-free. Reflecting on his time at the school and in this community Dr. Rutherford says it’s the people — students, faculty and staff — that have made it all worthwhile.

“I was able to make genuine connection with employees that hopefully gave them some inspiration to go above and beyond. Versus thinking that guy is not real, and I will just do what I have to do, mark my time and move on. But people weren’t that way. They were committed,” says Dr. Rutherford.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson has more of how Dr. Rutherford is being remembered.