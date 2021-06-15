CN2 Newscast 6-15-2021

ROCK HILL , S.C. (CN2 News) – The City of York hiring Michael Regal as the city’s new fire chief after terminating its previous fire chief . Plus, York’s City Council continues to decide on whether it will delay its 2021 elections. Also, Rock Hill School District’s Public Information Officer – Mychal Frost getting honored by the Rock Hill School Board.
