CN2 Newscast 5-19-2021

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 News) – Two departments on the heels of this wanted man here in York County. Plus, residents are getting excited about the new opportunities Riverbend Park could bring, and some miscommunication between the Carolina Panthers and the City of Rock Hill when it comes to the city securing the money for the Headquarters and Practice Facility. All that and more in our latest newscast!

