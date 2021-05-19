York County Residents Excited to Give Input for New Riverbend Park

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) — As York County leaders continue making plans for a new park, Riverbend Park, residents are getting excited about the new opportunities it could bring.

Some residents have gotten together and said they’d like to see a sports space at the park for skateboarders, skaters, cyclists and more.

Discussions continue about Riverbend Park, a new space situated along the Catawba River. Landscape designers and President of “Greenways Incorporated”, Chuck Flink talks about all the park will have to offer.

“We are engaged with York County to do a master plan for this park, for this 1900 acres – and we’re trying to think about what are the long-term kind of facilities and activities that we’d like to have as part of the park,” says Flink.

York County was able to acquire 1900 acres of land back in 2018 and now leaders are continuing to see what kind of developments they can use that space for. York County residents have found a new opportunity to potentially open a skate park.

Area entrepreneur and skatepark advocate, Brian White says, “I think we’re as a whole, we’re looking for someplace that we can express our sportsmanship for skateboarding but I think it’s also important to mention that this isn’t just an effort to get a park for a bunch of skateboarders, you now. Skateboarders of all kind, roller sports, BMX bikers, skaters, scooters. This would be a park that would be inclusive of all those people.”

Seeking out permanent space for skaters to enjoy area skaters and bikers have teamed up to try and bring a designated space to Riverbend Park. With more than 1,000 signatures so far, they hope to present the idea to County leaders and developers.

Ryan Curry, an advocate for the skate and cycling park who started the petition, says, “If it’s going to be used and it’s actually wanted by a lot of taxpayers, I feel like that’s what the county is looking for. They want to make the taxpayers happy, with how they spend their money and so yeah the more people that are vocal about wanting it the better.”

Chuck Flink says he’s enjoyed getting residents input on the project — he says he looks forward to hearing more as things move forward.

“I think that this is the kind of project, the kind of investment that would really benefit the entire community and it attracts people, it attracts businesses and industries to communities, it’s a real quality of life amenity. And so we want to make sure that we listen and we take all the input into consideration and put forward to the best possible master plan,” says Flink.

