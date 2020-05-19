CN2 Newscast 5/19/20

Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys holding a meeting with medical centers to discuss Coronavirus, BEDGEAR donating masks to senior centers and first responders, The retirement of former CEO of Upper Palmetto YMCA Moe Bell who’s our latest Hometown Hero, a battery company in York County sending batteries to first responders in New York City and six Northwestern High School athletes announcing where they’re taking their athletic talents after high school.

In the video above, get your latest Tri-County news and Coronavirus coverage.