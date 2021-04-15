CN2 Newscast 4-15-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C (CN2 NEWS) – Chester County hosting its first regional job fair, plus we talk with Winthrop professors about President Biden approaching 100 days in office. Also, Lancaster County School District Safety officials find something very strange and scary at school – a peanut butter and jelly sandwich laced with marijuana.
Top Story
Winthrop University Professors Take a Look at President Joe Biden’s First...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) President Joe Biden is approaching his first 100 days in the oval office. Winthrop University history, political science professors...