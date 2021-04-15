CN2 Newscast 4-15-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C (CN2 NEWS) – Chester County hosting its first regional job fair, plus we talk with Winthrop professors about President Biden approaching 100 days in office. Also, Lancaster County School District Safety officials find something very strange and scary at school – a peanut butter and jelly sandwich laced with marijuana.
Previous articleWinthrop University Professors Take a Look at President Joe Biden’s First 100 Days in Office
Next articleCN2 Sportscast 4-15-2021

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR