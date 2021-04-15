CN2 Sportscast 4-15-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C (CN2 NEWS) – Watersports for you and your family are coming to Lake Wylie, plus a look at a couple of high school senior night celebrations in the Tri-county. Also, one high school is nationally ranked CN2’s Emma Mondo is kicking it over to Catawba Ridge High School that is already building a legacy.
