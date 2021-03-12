CN2 Newscast 3-12-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS)- A Lancaster County Registered Nurse is now 30-weeks pregnant with a baby boy, who’s experienced COVID-19 first-hand and is now mourning the loss of her father, we sat down with Allison Newton who shared her experiences after getting the COVID Vaccine. Plus, Happy Birthday Chester, York and Lancaster County
