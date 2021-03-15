Lancaster Police Search for Suspect Wanted for Attempted Murder

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Lancaster Police Department says its looking for 22 year old Zion Malik Twitty who police say was involved in a shooting incident that took place on March 11th in the 200 block of South York Street.

Police say Twitty has been identified as the person who shot at a moving vehicle, shattering the back windshield, with two people inside.

Police say arrest warrants have been obtained charging Twitty with two counts of attempted murder, discharging firearm into occupied vehicle, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent crime.

Twitty should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information, call the Police Department at (803) 283-3313 or call or text the Anonymous Tip Hotline at (803) 289-6040.