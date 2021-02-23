CN2 Newscast 2-23-2021

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Justin Valdez appearing in Rock Hill courts, more from his bond hearing. Plus a 16-year-old is being honored for being the youngest person to make a quilt for a specific non-profit. The City of Tega Cay doing what they can to recycle right. All that and more on our latest newscast!

