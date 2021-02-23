19-Year-Old Charged with Reckless Homicide Appearing in Rock Hill Courts for Bond Hearing

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) 19-year-old Justin Valdez charged with three vehicle accidents claiming two lives appearing in a Rock Hill court on this Tuesday.

Investigators say the deadly crash happened this past Saturday evening around 8:30 on Celanese Road near Woodcrest Circle.

The police report says Valdez’s recklessness resulted in the loss of control of his vehicle causing it go into the opposite lane causing the incident involving several other cars.

This Tuesday, Valdez charged with a second warrant for reckless homicide after reports that 61-year-old Donald Heweston passed away from his injuries late Monday night. Donald’s wife Teresa passed away over the weekend. Valdez’s bond set for $50,000. Now, Valdez’s attorney, Montrio Belton, is speaking on behalf of the teen and his family.

“He’s a 19-year-old young man that has lots of promise in life, unfortunately involved in this very tragic accident where two pillars of our community were tragically killed, But, he also has a lot of faith in our judicial system that eventually the system will work and that as I indicated in the bond hearing today, that his position is, there was certainly no intent and the allegations as alleged right now, are just not true,” says Belton.

The victim’s family also speaking in court on this Tuesday saying they are seeking justice for the loss of their loved ones. The family saying the Heweston’s were pillars in the York County community.