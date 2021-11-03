CN2 Newscast 11/2/2021

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 News) – Election day here in the tri-county, what poll workers are seeing. Plus, we meet the Farmer of the Year here in the Southeast and he’s from York County! Also, the Chester County Sheriff is making their presence more know in the Richburg area. All that and more, just click and enjoy our latest newscast!

