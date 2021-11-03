Election 2021 Results

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here are the unofficial results.

In Tega Cay Candidate Chris Gray beat out Heather Overman with 57% of the votes. The 4 elected council members will be Tom Hyslip, Scott Shirley, Liz Duda and Christoph Halverson.

In Fort Mill Ward 1 will be represented by Allen Garrison. Ward 3 will be represented by Ben Hudgins. Chris Wolfe wins the At Large Seat.

In Clover the top 3 winners will take the 3 seats. They are Bo Legg, Teresa Hurst, and Amy Moses. In that order.

In York the 2 incumbents with unofficial numbers in appear to be out. Matthew Hickey beating Steve Love in District 1 with 57%. Also with the same percentage Charles Brewer beat Denise Lowry for District 5. In District 6 Kellie Wine Harrold wins with 70% unopposed.

Several Western YC Mayor races were on the ballot.

In Smyrna Robert Whitesides Faulkner wins with 54%, beating his relative William Chris Faulkner.

In Sharon: Nicole Perkins beat Tommy Childers with 75% of the votes. In the Town of McConnells Agnes Love beat Bryan Jenkins with 86% of the votes.

See the breakdown here for Fort Mill and other races as well:

https://www.enr-scvotes.org/SC/York/111171/Web02.278655/#/?undefined