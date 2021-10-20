CN2 Newscast 10-20-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Former Chester County Supervisor, Shane Stuart, who faces Drug Charges in court this Wednesday to seek a New Attorney. Plus, we’re speaking with Mayor John Gettys, after being re-elected for another term. Also, the Rock Hil School District celebrated unity day to raise awareness against bullying.

Previous articleIncumbent Candidate John Gettys Will Continue to Serve As Mayor For the City of Rock Hill
Next articleCN2 Sports 10-20-2021

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR