Incumbent Candidate John Gettys Will Continue to Serve As Mayor For the City of Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It was around 9:30 Tuesday night that enough votes came in for Mayor Gettys to tell his supporters it was time to celebrate. In order to claim a victory without a runoff, one of the three candidates had to get more than 50% of the votes, and Mayor Gettys landed at 51%.

A big night for the City of Rock Hill as nearly 10,000 residents cast their votes, re-naming incumbent candidate John Gettys, as the Mayor of Rock Hill.

Mayor elect John Gettys says it’s a good feeling to be re-elected. He says it’s been a hard four years but a good four years in Rock Hill.

Mayor Elect John Gettys says, “It’s always good as I’ve said to feel like your work has been affirmed and validated and I think with all we’ve been talking about in Rock Hill for the last four or five weeks is making sure we make the southside a part of our progress. I think the voters of Rock Hill stood up and said that’s exactly what we want to see.”

Gettys says he’s going to continue to move Rock Hill forward over the next four years. He says now is the time to continue working with other community entities and organizations to achieve more.

Gettys says, “I’ve spent a lot of time on the telephone the last couple of days leading up to this talking to individuals who said ‘hey when this is over, I want to come to the table and help with private money’ and you know as a community when you see private people coming to the table saying ‘yea this is our moment in time’ you know you’re on to something. So, I’m excited to see what we’re gonna do in Rock Hill over the next four years and looking forward to working with the county and the schools to make that happen.”

Gettys says the last four years was just the beginning and he’s look forward to continuing that work for the people of this city.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson was at Gettys’s watch party and has his reaction to four more years.