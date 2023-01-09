CN2 News – Luxury Apartments, New Intersection, GoFundMe Organized and more.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s called The Power House, a development in the heart of University Center in Rock Hill that will offer luxury apartments, a brewery, upscale steak restaurant, a food hall and so much more.

The loss of one hero is still being felt around Rock Hill as people continue to mourn the passing of Rock Hill Firefighter David Campbell who passed away in a car crash just days before Christmas.

Officials say the new intersection opening at the intersection of Fort Mill Parkway and Spratt Street in the town was created to help alleviate backups for drivers turning left onto Spratt Street toward Highway 21.

Plus, in CN2 Sports, an action packed weekend with basketball and wrestling throughout the tri county.