Business Raises Money to Assist Family of Firefighter Who Died in Car Crash

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The loss of one hero is still being felt around Rock Hill as people continue to mourn the passing of Rock Hill firefighter David Campbell who passed away in a car crash just days before Christmas.

A Fireman’s Funeral was held for Campbell on December 27th where many of his family, friends, and fellow first responders were given a chance to say goodbye and celebrate his life.

Unfortunately that grieving doesn’t stop when the funeral service is over.

Dan Ozog worked beside Campbell on Rock Hill Fire Department’s Engine 6, and is now using his position as co-owner of Cart Clinic – which will do golf cart repairs – to raise money for Campbell’s family.

Ozog says Cart Clinic has made a fundraiser post for Campbell on Facebook, and for each individual like and share the post receives, Cart Clinic will donate a dollar to Campbell’s family.

The fundraiser is set to end February 1st, and has already received more than 180 likes and 400 shares, anyone interested in helping out can find the post by searching Cart Clinic, LLC on Facebook.

A Go Fund Me set up for Campbell’s family has already reached its $25,000 goal, just search Fallen Firefighter David Campbell family support on gofundme.com to donate.