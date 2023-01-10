Minute in History: Kilburnie The Inn at Craig Farm

If you take a walk-through downtown Lancaster you’ll see local shops, restaurants, and of course the historic courthouse. However, one building you can’t see in downtown is the historic Kilburnie Inn at Craig Farm. But did you know that before it was located at Craig Farm, it was in downtown Lancaster? CN2’s Minute in History is proudly brought to you by Rock Hill Coca-Cola Bottling Company.
