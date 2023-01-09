“The Power House” Development Brings New Life to Rock Hill’s Textile History

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s called The Power House, a development in the heart of University Center in Rock Hill that will offer luxury apartments, a brewery, upscale steak restaurant, a food hall and so much more.

Located on the grounds of what used to be part of the historic Rock Hill Printing and Finishing Company, officials with the project at The Sherbert Group are working to protect history, while breathing new life into the area.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil gets a look at the construction and is speaking with a business owner that plans to open a restaurant inside.

