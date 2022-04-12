CN2 Latest Newscast

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Tega Cay woman’s voice being heard all the way to DC, thanks to her letter.

Some neighbors in Chester County say its not unusual to hear gun shots randomly while they are home. Some of those latest shots, taking the life of a 27-year-old.

Plus, Tuesday’s Sports Wrap high school lacrosse teams playing their last regular season games. CN2 Sport’s Jeremy Wynder will let you know who is going for perfection tonight and what teams are looking to secure a home game in the state soccer playoffs.

We have those stories and more.