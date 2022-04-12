Lancaster Schools Fiscal Watch Update

LANCASTER COUNTY S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – You may recall one of our school districts was put on Fiscal Watch by the state last month, meaning there were some financial concerns. That said, Lancaster County School Leaders and even the State Superintendent saying the issue was really not something parents needed to be concerned about and should be a fairly easy fix.

We followed up on this Monday and Bryan Vaughn with the district telling us, “The district attorney’s are presenting an appeal on the district’s behalf today with the state board on the Fiscal Watch. We do not know the timeline on when an appeal decision will be rendered by the the state.”

He goes on to say they should have more information in a few days, so we will continue to follow the situation and let you know.