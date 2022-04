ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A group spending several hours on this Friday putting a new roof on a Rock Hill Veteran’s home. The family saying it is an answer to prayers because they didn’t have the money to get a new one on their own.

And, a Senate Bill known as the Voucher Bill Senator Mike Fanning saying will send $100 million of tax money to private schools has passed the senate.

Plus, the area is prepping for Easter Egg Hunt events.

We have those stories and more.