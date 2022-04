ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The CN2 Staff closing tonight’s show finding the CN2 Kids had pre-recorded this evenings show closure. The kids had high hopes to prank the staff on this April 1st, April Fool’s Day with their own closure.

Our Technical Director caught these shenanigan’s before the newscast was completed and made the necessary professional corrections.

Their effort was just to cute not share. See above for their closing of tonight’s show.

Good try kids!

See above the evidence.