CN2 Latest Newscast

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – High gas prices are also impacting area nonprofits. One of those non-profits telling CN2 the rising cost of gas has put a strain on their transportation services

Plus, we continue to follow the latest developments with construction at the Carolina Panthers Headquarters in Rock Hill. The Panthers, but specifically the Tepper Sports & Entertainment group, announced it was pausing the project due to a partner not delivering on certain funding, but they still have not offered up any more specific details then that.

Also, later in CN2 Sports – we sit down with Jeremy Wynder as he shares with us stories of our high school & college basketball teams who made it to the playoffs and state championship games.

We have those stories and more.

Previous articleConstruction Pause Update on Carolina Panthers Dispute

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR