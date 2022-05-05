CN2 Hometown Hero- Astronaut Brigadier General Charlie Duke

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Astronaut Brigadier General Charlie Duke, Lancaster’s son, speaking to a sold out crowd at the beautiful Catawba Falls Events facility in Great Falls. It was a Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce fundraiser celebrating the 50th anniversary of his Apollo 16 landing on the moon. Duke says, “As an American it was honor to serve my country by going aboard Apollo 16 and for becoming the 10th man to walk the Lunar surface.”

A proud American, and a proud Astronaut, at 86, he has the energy of a much younger man and is just as proud of his other work with NASA during his role in mission control during the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Of the 12 men to walk the surface of the moon, Duke was the 10th, and still the youngest, that is why it is only fitting to make General Charlie Duke our latest CN2 Hometown Hero.

Click above for full story and click here to learn more about.

See below for more Charlie Duke speaking about one of his most memorable moments in mission control as Apollo 11 landed on the moon!

To nominate a Hometown Hero, just email News@CN2.com.

Hometown Hero is sponsored by Elrod Pope Law Firm