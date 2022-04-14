CN2 Digital Dashboard – Winthrop Earns Tree Campus Distinction

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Winthrop University has earned the 2021 Tree Campus Higher Education distinction by the Arbor Day Foundation for its commitment to promoting healthy trees and fostering conservation.

The program honors colleges and universities for effective urban forest management, and for engaging staff and students in its conservation goals. Winthrop met the five standards to receive this distinction.

1. Maintaining a tree advisory committee

2. Carrying out a campus tree-care plan

3. Setting aside dedicated funds for its tree program

4. Holding an Arbor Day observance

5. Sponsoring a student service-learning project.

Street signs noting the distinction are now being installed around campus ahead of Winthrop’s Earth Day Celebration.