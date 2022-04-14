Free Tax Filing – Final Week Pathways, Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The tax deadline is approaching, but if that’s raising your anxiety level, help is available…for free.

Coordinator Bill Perry, who has been a volunteer with VITA for 40 years, is one of 23 volunteers at Rock Hill’s VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) who give-back to the community each year helping people file their state and federal tax returns.

Perry, who retired after 38 years as an auditor for the SC Department of Revenue, says they are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 am until 3 pm at the Rock Hill Pathways Center off of Cherry Road.

