CN2 Digital Dashboard – School Supply Event and Ezell Hardware Featured in PBS Documentary

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester County School District jump starting the school year with a “Pack The Bus” school supply event and local business owners are featured in the August 11 PBS Documentary.

The Chester County School District is kicking off the new school year with its annual “Pack the Bus” supply drive. The event will take place Saturday, August 6th at the Chester Walmart on JA Cochran Bypass from 9 AM to 2 PM.

Ezell Hardware, owned by Barry & Elizabeth Wilson, will be featured on the PBS documentary “Vanishing Americana” on Thursday, August 11th at 9 PM on SCETV.

The book “Our Vanishing Americana” will be featured in the documentary follows the journey across South Carolina capturing the stories of historic, often family-run businesses that line main streets from the coast to the upstate.

Digital Dashboard is sponsored by the York County Natural Gas Authority.