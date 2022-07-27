Altercation between Two Roommates Leaves One Dead, York Police Say

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Officials with the York Police Department say they are conducting a homicide investigation after two roommates got into a physical altercation.

The release is below from the York Police Department.

York Police Department responded to Hill Street inside the City of York on July 25, 2022 at approximately 10:50p.m. as a result of a neighbor calling about persons physically fighting at the Hill Street address.

Officers arrived and found two males that were visibly injured.

Officers determined that the two were roommates and a physical altercation had taken place between them resulting in the visible injuries.

Both parties were transported from the scene by EMS to Piedmont Medical Center. York Police Department was later notified by Piedmont Medical Center that Thomas Harris (DOB: 1/16/68) died as a result of his injuries.

York Police Department is not releasing the name of the other party (61 year old male) involved in the altercation at this time as the case remains an active investigation with this agency and the York County Coroner’s Office.

YPD Investigators have confirmed that no firearms were involved in this altercation. Officers did locate objects capable of causing blunt force trauma to the human body at the scene and are believed to have been used during the altercation.

No criminal charges have been filed in this case and no police report is available to be released as of the time of this press release.

York Police Department will update the media with further information when it is available to be released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the York Police Department by calling (803) 684-4141 or Crime Stoppers of York County by calling 877-409-4321 or submit their tip online at www.crimestoppersofyorkcounty.com