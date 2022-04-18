CN2 Digital Dashboard – Riverbanks Zoo and Garden 5K

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden 5K race to benefit wildlife conservation will take place on Saturday, May 7 at 7:15 AM with staggered starts for walkers and runners..

The 7th Annual Take Strides For Wildlife Conservation with Riverbanks Run” route will wind through the park’s scenic back roads, cross the Saluda River passing many Zoo exhibits.

Participants must register in advance online until Friday, May 6. Click here for registration link.

