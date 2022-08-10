CN2 Digital Dashboard – Registration Opens for Fall Semester Begins, Parent’s Retreat and Exhibit Opens

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In this edition of Digital Dashboard Lifelong Learning continues with new classes at RHPRT, a retreat is scheduled for Foster & Adoptive Parents and the Native American Center presents their new exhibit.

Lifelong Learning within Rock Hill PRT is set to host its Fall Semester Kickoff with an Ice Cream Social on Monday, August 29th from 1 – 2:30 PM at the Northside Recreation Center.

The Fall Semester catalogs are coming soon with registration beginning on 29th. Click here to learn more.

Konnect: is an upcoming Foster & Adoptive Parent’s Retreat being put on by Karson’s Kompassion project.

Registration is now open for the weekend long event that will be held at Bethelwoods on September 30th. A co-ed retreat for foster, adoptive, or kinship parents, Konnect’s primary purpose is to connect parents with others who understand the unique ups and downs of these parenting situations.

A new exhibit has opened this month at the Native American Center.

The 3 new exhibits include archaeology in Western North Carolina, Native Nations in 18th Century South Carolina and a contemporary picture of Catawba citizens.

Exhibits and special events are free and open to the public.

Digital Dashboard is sponsored by the York County Natural Gas Authority.