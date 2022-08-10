CN2 Picture of The Day – Local Student Earns Pilot’s License Over the Summer

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Nation Ford High Student – Kennedy Childress – has graduated from Elite US Navy Summer Flight Academy at Delaware State University.

CN2 spoke with Kennedy earlier this summer before she left for the academy and now she is back home with a FAA Private Pilot’s License and five college credits.

Kennedy says she hopes to become a commercial pilot one day.

