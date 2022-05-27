CN2 Digital Dashboard – Reading Program, State Award, Distinguish Ride and FD Food & Fun

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In today’s Digital Dashboard the Library sending out events for the summer and their Holiday Hours, a Local Solicitor Awarded South Carolina Bar Association Young Lawyer of the Year, CN2 news partner taking part in the Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride in Charlotte and a local Fire Chief serves up food and fun for Department.

All York County Library locations will be closed Saturday, May 28, through Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day.

Join the “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Learning Challenge. The York County Library is hoping to meet their reading goal for the year, which is more than 2 million minutes collectively.

Readers completing the summer reading requirements will earn an entry into its Grand Prize Drawing for great rewards!

Congratulations to Sixth Circuit Assistant Solicitor Mike Burch. Mike was selected as the South Carolina Bar Association Young Lawyer of the Year!

The award recognizes an attorney for outstanding service to the bar and their community. His community service includes community food drives, school supply drives and reading with local elementary school children.

He is also a Volunteer Fireman with the Pageland Fire Department.

The Sixth Circuit Solicitor’s Office includes Lancaster, Chester and Fairfield Counties.

Manning Kimmel – our news partners WRHI – and his friend Todd Low – taking place in this past weekend’s Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride in Charlotte.

Many people across the world rode their motorcycles to raise money for mental illness and prostrate cancer.

The Tega Cay Fire Department having their first Fire Family outing since the pandemic.

Volunteers and paid staff enjoyed an evening at Mr. Putty’s which included the Chief cooking hamburgers and hot-dogs on the grill.

Chief Glyn Hasty said, “We have needed to have an outing for so long. Just like families at home, our fire families needed time away from the station to fellowship and catch up with each other for their mental and spiritual well-being”

Digital Dashboard is sponsored by the York County Natural Gas Authority.