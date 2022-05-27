Narcotics Enforcement Officers Say They Busted Local Drug Dealers

ROCK HILL AND FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Investigators executing a number of search warrants in Rock Hill and Fort Mill.

Part of the York County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit – Investigators say they searched the home of Sedrick Tave on South Confederate Avenue in Rock Hill and found crack and Ecstasy. Tave’s charges include Distribution Near A School.

Investigators also executed a search warrant at the home of Dennis Crome on Chestnut Street in Rock Hill.

Investigators found heroin and crack. Crome’s charges include a number of items including trafficking Heroin and distribution near a school.

Investigators also executed a search warrant at the home of Anthony and Marie Duchatellier on Morgan Street in Fort Mill. Authorities seized approximately 87 grams of cocaine, 200 and 65 grams of marijuana and a handgun. Both are facing a number of drug charges.

There is no connection between the Fort Mill case and the Rock Hill cases.

Full Press Release:

Investigators with the YCMDU also executed two search warrants in the city of Rock Hill and one search warrant in the town of Fort Mill. Below are the circumstances of each:

Investigators searched the residence of Sedrick Tave on S. Confederate Ave. As a result of the search warrant, investigators seized approximately 2 grams of crack and .2 grams of MDMA. Tave was arrested for PWID Crack and PWID Crack Proximity to a School, Possession of MDMA and four counts of Distribution of Crack and four counts of Distribution of Crack Proximity to a School.

Investigators also executed a search warrant at the residence of Dennis Crome, on Chestnut St. investigators seized approximately 39 grams of heroin and 4.3 grams of crack. Crome was arrested for Trafficking Heroin, PWID Heroin Proximity to a School, PWID Crack, PWID Crack Proximity to a School, three counts of Distribution of Crack and three counts of Distribution of Crack Proximity to a School.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the residence of Anthony and Marie Duchatellier on Morgan St in Fort Mill. As a result, investigators seized approximately 87 grams of cocaine, 265 grams of marijuana and a handgun. Marie Duchatellier was arrested for PWID Marijuana and PWID Marijuana Proximity to a Park. Investigators obtained warrants on Anthony Duchatellier for Trafficking Cocaine, PWID Marijuana, PWID Cocaine Proximity to a Park, PWID Marijuana Proximity to a Park and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a violent Crime (Trafficking Cocaine).

There is no connection between the Fort Mill case and the Rock Hill cases. Both of those were a result of multiple complaints of crack sales in that neighborhood.