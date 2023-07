LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – U-Haul announcing its latest partnership will be of value to the Lancaster community.

They say that Boosted Dreamz Customs signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer.

The business that’s located at 1026 Kershaw Camden Hwy will offer services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes.

CN2’s Digital Dashboard is brought to you by Wilson, drive just a few more exits.