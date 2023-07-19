CN2 Business Spotlight – Charlotte Dog Training Club Moves to Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Charlotte Dog Training Club has been serving dog owners since 1955 and after the space they were using was sold, the club decided to move to Rock Hill.

The Charlotte Dog Training Club offers classes from beginner to advance in many different categories.

Agility, sniff training, obedience classes, and even completion ready classes for those who wish to take their skills with dogs to another level.

Those within the club say seeing dogs come up from crazy puppies to well behaved dogs is something amazing.

The Charlotte Dog Training is located on Burkette Road off Mount Gallant Road near the Manchester Village area.

If you wish to take part of classes at The Charlotte Dog Training club, you can do so by visiting their website.

CN2’s Business Spotlight is brought to you by Craig Wilkerson Attorney at Law, knowledge is power know your rights.