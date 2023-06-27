CN2 Digital Dashboard – New Development Service Director

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County hiring Allison Hardin as the new Development Services Director.

Hardin previously worked for the city of Conway, and other locations.

Lancaster County Administrator Dennis Marstall say that Hardin’s extensive background in various areas of County government is exactly what Lancaster County Development Service’s needs.

She started earlier in the month on June 19th.

