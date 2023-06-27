Remembering David Roldan Dimas

https://gofund.me/cff454d4

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – More than $10,000 have been raised on GoFundMe for the family of a York County student who was studying at Coastal Carolina who was tragically shot and killed.

The funeral of 20-year-old David Roldan Dimas was held Sunday, June 25th in York.

Authorities in Horry County say David was shot and killed in Myrtle Beach while sitting in a car on Glenforest road, it happened a week prior on June 19th.

David leaves behind a girlfriend, his parents and a brother.

According to his obituary David was a member of Divine Savior Catholic Church in York and was a junior at Coastal Carolina taking summer classes.

If you wish to support his family, you can do so by visiting the GoFundMe page.

Previous articleAuthorities hoping more will listen to literal signs after a teen dies jumping from a bridge
Next articleCN2 Digital Dashboard – New Development Service Director

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR