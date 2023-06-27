Remembering David Roldan Dimas

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – More than $10,000 have been raised on GoFundMe for the family of a York County student who was studying at Coastal Carolina who was tragically shot and killed.

The funeral of 20-year-old David Roldan Dimas was held Sunday, June 25th in York.

Authorities in Horry County say David was shot and killed in Myrtle Beach while sitting in a car on Glenforest road, it happened a week prior on June 19th.

David leaves behind a girlfriend, his parents and a brother.

According to his obituary David was a member of Divine Savior Catholic Church in York and was a junior at Coastal Carolina taking summer classes.

If you wish to support his family, you can do so by visiting the GoFundMe page.