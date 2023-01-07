CN2 Digital Dashboard – Month Long Brattonsville Event, National Radon Action Month, and Farmer’s Market Refresh

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This Saturday begins a month long event at Historic Brattonsville. This Saturday the focus will be on the Preparations for Butchering, as it was done in the 18th and 19th century.

Also, January is National Radon Action Month, and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is encouraging South Carolinians to become familiar with the risks of radon when it’s present inside a home.

Plus, Old Town Rock Hill has announced a refresh for its farmer’s market. It is now called the Old Town Market and it begins May 6th through November 18th.