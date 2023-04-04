CN2 Digital Dashboard – Keystone of YC, USC Lancaster and Grace Presbyterian Church youth

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In today’s Digital Dashboard Keystone honored at the State House, USC Lancaster making education more affordable and the youth at Grace Presbyterian Church are making a difference.

York County’s Keystone Substance Abuse Services was recently honored at SC State House by the South Carolina House and Senate on “Communities for Recovery Day”.

The day is to recognize and commend the county alcohol and drug abuse authorities for their fifty years of service to the residents of South Carolina as providers of prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery support services. Keystone thanking representatives Tommy Pope and Mike Fanning for taking the time to meet with them.

USC Lancaster is making education more affordable. Campus Dean Dr. Walt Collins is proud to announce that the Educational Foundation of USC Lancaster will make more than $350,000 in scholarships available to eligible USC Lancaster students next school year.

additionally Lancaster County Commission for Higher Education has pledged to cover qualifying book fees for Lancaster County residents beginning this fall.

The young people at Grace Presbyterian Church in Fort Mill are spending time over spring break giving back. This week they are volunteering at Pilgrims’ Inn and leaders say they are Thankful for their service!